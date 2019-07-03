2.1M travelers expected at Chicago airports over 4th of July - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2.1M travelers expected at Chicago airports over 4th of July

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - The city of Chicago says it expects more than 2.1 million passengers to travel through its airports for the Fourth of July holiday.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said Tuesday that 1.6 million passengers are expected at O'Hare International Airport and nearly 490,000 are expected at Midway International Airport. The holiday travel period runs from Tuesday through Monday, July 8. It's a 1.2%increase over last Fourth of July.

The department reminds passengers that ride-hailing at O'Hare is now only available at Terminal 2. At Midway, travelers are advised of extensive land closures on Cicero Avenue. And the Transportation Security Administration prohibits fireworks and firecrackers in carry-on and checked bags.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.