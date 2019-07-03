2020 Census to be printed without citizenship question

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says the 2020 Census questionnaire is moving ahead without a question about citizenship.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says the 2020 Census questionnaire is moving ahead without a question about citizenship.
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- A man and woman from Missouri face multiple charges after leading police on a chase through several southern Illinois towns, as they shot as police.
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- A man and woman from Missouri face multiple charges after leading police on a chase through several southern Illinois towns, as they shot as police.
(WSIL) -- Fair Saint Louis has announced the entertainment lineup for its 2019 annual celebration.
(WSIL) -- Fair Saint Louis has announced the entertainment lineup for its 2019 annual celebration.
(WSIL) -- Our third week on the trail takes us deep into the Shawnee National Forest with local expert Sue Hirsch.
WSIL -- Our third week on the trail takes us deep into the Shawnee National Forest with local expert Sue Hirsch.
DETROIT (AP) - Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca, who became a folk hero for rescuing the company in the 80s, has died at the age of 94.
DETROIT (AP) - Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca, who became a folk hero for rescuing the company in the 80s, has died at the age of 94.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Grand Tower has had its fair share of problems over the past six weeks, mostly taking place along Front Street.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Grand Tower has had its fair share of problems over the past six weeks, mostly taking place along Front Street.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Summer may have officially just begun but farmers are already looking ahead to fall.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Summer may have officially just begun but farmers are already looking ahead to fall.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Several area businesses are assisting victims of flooding and they are also making it easy for you to help.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Several area businesses are assisting victims of flooding and they are also making it easy for you to help.
MARION (WSIL) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker promoted a $45 billion plan to repair roads and other infrastructure in Illinois during a tour of southern Illinois.
MARION (WSIL) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker promoted a $45 billion plan to repair roads and other infrastructure in Illinois during a tour of southern Illinois.
(MCLEANSBORO) -- Starting the third weekend in July, Hamilton Memorial Hospital McLeansboro Family Clinic will offer a walk-in clinic on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
(MCLEANSBORO) -- Starting the third weekend in July, Hamilton Memorial Hospital McLeansboro Family Clinic will offer a walk-in clinic on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.