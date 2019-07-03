Centralia Police: Suspects shoot at officers from car windows/sunroof during chase

CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- A man and woman from Missouri face multiple charges after leading police on a chase through several southern Illinois towns, as they shot as police.

Centralia Police say they got a call about a man hitting a passenger in a car around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found a gold car matching the description in the report and tried to pull over the driver, 40 year old Jared Queen.

That's when officers say he took off, leading them through Irvington, Hoyleton, Wamac, and finally Coulterville.

Police say during the pursuit Queen and his passenger, 40 year old Maria Moore, fired shots at officers from out of the car window, and sunroof.

That chase lasted for more than 30 minutes.

Queen and Moore face multiple charges, including Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Armed Violence and Resisting Arrest.

They both sit in the Washington County Jail.

Illinois State Police is involved in the investigation of the incident.

