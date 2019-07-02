Fair Saint Louis begins July 4

(WSIL) -- Fair Saint Louis has announced the entertainment lineup for its 2019 annual celebration. The free event to celebrate America's birthday offers something for everyone from a parade to air shows, concerts, and of course, fireworks.

This year, country music singer Brett Young, R&B star Keith Sweat and rock band The Flaming Lips are set to headline the concerts at the Arch on July 4, 5, and 6.



Thursday, July 4

9:30 a.m.: 137th America's Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at 20th and Market Street in downtown St. Louis

Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

5:00 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

6:30 p.m.: Performance by RANDY HOUSER

8:15 p.m.: Performance by BRETT YOUNG

9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Friday, July 5

4:00 p.m.: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

5:00 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

6:30 p.m.: Performance by JOHNNY GILL

8:15 p.m.: Performance by KEITH SWEAT

9:35 p.m. Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Saturday, July 6

Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

4:30 p.m.: Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation

5:00 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

6:30 p.m.: Performance by VERTICAL HORIZON

8:15 p.m.: Performance by THE FLAMING LIPS

9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

You can click here for more information about Fair St. Louis.