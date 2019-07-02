Successful planting day at Bandy's Pumpkin Patch

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Summer may have officially just begun but farmers are already looking ahead to fall. On Tuesday, 245,000 pumpkin and gourd seeds were planted at Bandy's Pumpkin Patch.

"It's dusty and its hot, but I got to tell you, I'm having a blast," said Kelly Bandy, General Manager of Bandy's Pumpkin Patch.

Troy and Kelly Bandy have been preparing for this day since since November. With the sun beating down on them, they were able to plant 60 varieties of some fall favorites.

"We've got gourds, we've got little wing gourds, we've got table top decorative pumpkins, we've got jack-o-lantern pumpkins. We are attempting to grow the big 'three men can't lift it' pumpkins this year," said Troy Bandy.

To get the seeds in the ground, Troy modified a rig on the back of the tractor. It used to be just a platform, but this year the pair made upgrades, adding seats and a couple of umbrellas.

"Kelly helped design it. I did the building and now it's the Cadillac of pumpkin planters," said Troy.

Troy drives the tractor and Kelly sits in the back making sure there won't be bare spots in the fields come harvest time.

The popular corn maze had to be re-planted recently because heavy rains washed the seeds out of the ground. However, the Bandy's say they are now back on track to have the corn maze open this fall.