Local businesses helping local flood victims

ANNA (WSIL) -- Several area businesses are assisting victims of flooding and they are also making it easy for you to help. The businesses are listed below along with what they are looking for.

Southern Roots Hair Company (335 E. Main Street, Anna)

The business is collecting the following items for victims and volunteers in McClure:

Non-perishable foods

Gatorade, Bottled water

Cleaning supplies

Pet food

Southern Roots is also accepting monetary donations to purchase needed items. You can drop off donations at the salon.

The Southern Seven Health Department's Medical Reserve Corps

The health department is accepting the following items at the following location:

Anna-Jonesboro National Bank (201 S. Main Street, Anna)

Friday, July 5 from 9 a.m. - noon:

Bottled water

Gatorade

Powerade

Local businesses like Kroger and Walmart stores in Anna, Save-a-Lot in Jonesboro and Dollar General stores in Union County will also be assisting in the collection. You can click here to read more about the "Flood the Bus" event.

Thai D Classic Thai Cuisine (2801 Civic Cir Blvd #6, Marion)

The restaurant is donating 10 percent of sales from July 2-3, to flood relief efforts.

The restaurant is also sending meals and other supplies on Thursday, July 4, to help volunteers and crews fighting floodwaters.