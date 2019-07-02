Local businesses helping local flood victims

ANNA (WSIL) -- Several area businesses are assisting victims of flooding and they are also making it easy for you to help.
MARION (WSIL) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker promoted a $45 billion plan to repair roads and other infrastructure in Illinois during a tour of southern Illinois.
(MCLEANSBORO) -- Starting the third weekend in July, Hamilton Memorial Hospital McLeansboro Family Clinic will offer a walk-in clinic on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker stood by local lawmakers at Walker's Bluff on Tuesday touting his capital infrastructure plan and announcing a major economic growth opportunity.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police is now releasing the names of the people involved in an eight-vehicle crash that killed three people and injured several others Sunday in Massac County.
MARION (WSIL) -- A Williamson County restaurant is pitching in to help the fight against flooding.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Authorities are working to learn more about a possible abduction case involving a toddler and her mother.
WSIL - Lows in the 70s and highs near 90 fill the forecast through the holiday. ...
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The governor is making stops at Walker's Bluff and at Laborers Local 773 in Marion to tout the recently passed Rebuild Illinois package.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) –? Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza says the payments will benefit more than 70 independently owned pharmacies.
