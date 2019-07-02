McLeansboro Family Clinic now open on weekends - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

McLeansboro Family Clinic now open on weekends

(MCLEANSBORO) -- Starting the third weekend in July, Hamilton Memorial Hospital McLeansboro Family Clinic will offer a walk-in clinic on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The clinic says the additional hours will provide convenient care to patients with unexpected minor injuries and illnesses beginning July 20.

Hamilton Memorial Hospital CEO, Victoria Woodrow said, "When deciding to add a weekend clinic to our services at the McLeansboro Family Clinic, we not only had patient care in mind, but the needs of our community. These additional hours are a continuation of our commitment to providing quality care when and where it's most needed - close to home." 

McLeansboro Family Clinic (611 S. Marshall Avenue) is open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm; Saturday and Sunday 10am-2pm (beginning July 20).

For additional information regarding weekend urgent care clinic hours in Carmi and McLeansboro, click here.

