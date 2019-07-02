Authorities identify victims killed in eight-vehicle crash near - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities identify victims killed in eight-vehicle crash near Metropolis

Posted: Updated:

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police (ISP) is now releasing the names of the people involved in an eight-vehicle crash that killed three people and injured several others Sunday in Massac County. 

Lisa D. Earnest, 56, of Vandalia; James F. Donnelly, 71, of Bellevue, Nebraska, and his passenger, Marilyn J. Donnelly, 75, also of Bellevue, Nebraska were killed in the crash in the westbound lanes of I-24 near Metropolis Sunday around 12:40 p.m.

ISP said seven of the vehicles were stopped in traffic on I-24 westbound near mile marker 37. 

A preliminary investigation shows a semi failed to reduce speed and struck the line of vehicles resulting in a chain reaction crash. 

MORE: Three killed in eight-vehicle accident near Metropolis

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.