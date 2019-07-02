Authorities identify victims killed in eight-vehicle crash near Metropolis

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police (ISP) is now releasing the names of the people involved in an eight-vehicle crash that killed three people and injured several others Sunday in Massac County.

Lisa D. Earnest, 56, of Vandalia; James F. Donnelly, 71, of Bellevue, Nebraska, and his passenger, Marilyn J. Donnelly, 75, also of Bellevue, Nebraska were killed in the crash in the westbound lanes of I-24 near Metropolis Sunday around 12:40 p.m.

ISP said seven of the vehicles were stopped in traffic on I-24 westbound near mile marker 37.

A preliminary investigation shows a semi failed to reduce speed and struck the line of vehicles resulting in a chain reaction crash.

