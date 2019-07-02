Police charge 2nd man in murder of Missouri police officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Prosecutors say a second man has been charged with the murder of North St. Louis County Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.

Tuesday's announcement by St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell comes just a day after the officer's funeral.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 58-year-old Kawynn Smith was charged with the second-degree murder in Langsdorf's death. Smith has a murder conviction from 1998 and is a registered sex offender.

It is unclear whether if he has an attorney.

Langsdorf was shot while answering a bad check call at a market in the St. Louis County town of Wellston.

Police say Smith gave Bonette Meeks Jr. fraudulent checks to cash while Smith waited in a car outside.

Meeks faces charges of first-degree murder and three other felonies after allegedly shooting the officer.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

