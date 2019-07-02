Thai D helps in flood relief efforts - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Thai D helps in flood relief efforts

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- A Williamson County restaurant is pitching in to help the fight against flooding.

Thai D says it's sending meals and other supplies this Thursday to help volunteers and crews who are working in flood relief efforts.

Those supplies will include items like Gatorade, bottled water, cleaning supplies, and snacks.

The restaurant says they're also donating 10 percent of the sales at their Marion location from Tuesday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 3 to the flood relief efforts.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.