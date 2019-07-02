Thai D helps in flood relief efforts

MARION (WSIL) -- A Williamson County restaurant is pitching in to help the fight against flooding.

Thai D says it's sending meals and other supplies this Thursday to help volunteers and crews who are working in flood relief efforts.

Those supplies will include items like Gatorade, bottled water, cleaning supplies, and snacks.

The restaurant says they're also donating 10 percent of the sales at their Marion location from Tuesday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 3 to the flood relief efforts.

