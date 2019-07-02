Man charged with in hit-and-run crash that killed 2

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man wanted in a crash that killed two women was apprehended aboard a charter bus, which authorities say was traveling to Texas and eventually to Guatemala.

Victor H. Ortiz of Round Lake Beach is facing aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless homicide charges stemming from the June 8 crash. On Saturday, Chicago police removed Ortiz from a bus traveling on Interstate 57 after receiving information he was aboard.

The 51-year-old Ortiz was allegedly driving a van in Grayslake that strayed into on-coming traffic and collided with a minivan and an auto.

Killed were the driver of the car, 56-year-old Barbara Gaulke of Ingleside and passenger, 64-year-old Sandra Forscht of Round Lake. The driver of the van suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. Authorities say Ortiz fled the scene of the crash.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Ortiz was being held Tuesday in Cook County Jail. It wasn't immediately known if Ortiz has legal representation.

