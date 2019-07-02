Man charged in Franklin County abduction case

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Authorities are working to learn more about a possible abduction case involving a toddler and her mother.

Franklin County Sheriff David Bartoni confirms that Sunday around 12:50 a.m., his department learned a 26-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were abducted from their home in Evansville, Indiana.

Officials say they believe the abductor is the woman's boyfriend, 30-year-old Quinton Jennings.

The woman was flown to a hospital, where she is recovering from her injuries.

Her daughter was unharmed.

Jennings is being held in the Franklin County Jail on charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping.

His bond is set at $1 million.

