Illinois Comptroller releases $4.7 million for rural pharmacies

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) –?The Illinois Comptroller's office is releasing nearly $4.7 million to help rural pharmacies.

The payments are being released under the Critical Access Pharmacy program.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza says the payments will benefit more than 70 independently owned pharmacies.

"Small rural pharmacies – often the only pharmacies available for miles and miles – are being driven out of business all over Illinois because of unfair competition and state policies. It is important that we step in to help these frontline health care providers stay in business so that they can continue to be there for residents in underserved areas of the state," said Mendoza.



"I hear from pharmacists in my Senate district and all over the state nearly every day about the financial hardship they face because of unfair competition," State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) said. "It troubles me to see these small business owners being squeezed out because of state policies they had no control over. Every time a rural pharmacy closes its doors, communities lose access to health care, jobs and economic activity. Establishing this program is the right thing to do."



A list of southern Illinois pharmacies and the amounts each will receive is below.