Lane reduction planned on Interstate 64

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Beginning Monday, July 8, weather permitting, westbound I-64 will be reduced to one lane approximately two miles west of Exit 69 at Woodlawn.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Beginning Monday, July 8, weather permitting, westbound I-64 will be reduced to one lane approximately two miles west of Exit 69 at Woodlawn.
CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- Crainville water service will be shut off temporarily Wednesday morning.
CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- Crainville water service will be shut off temporarily Wednesday morning.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The governor is making stops at Walker's Bluff and at Laborers Local 773 in Marion to tout the recently passed Rebuild Illinois package.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The governor is making stops at Walker's Bluff and at Laborers Local 773 in Marion to tout the recently passed Rebuild Illinois package.
LA SERENA, Chile (AP) - Tens of thousands of tourists flocked to cities and towns across northern Chile to stake out spots in one of the world's best locations to witness Tuesday's total solar eclipse.
LA SERENA, Chile (AP) - Tens of thousands of tourists flocked to cities and towns across northern Chile to stake out spots in one of the world's best locations to witness Tuesday's total solar eclipse.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Everyone's favorite little yodeler Mason "Lil Hank" Ramsey stopped by the News 3 this Morning show to promote an upcoming performance.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Everyone's favorite little yodeler Mason "Lil Hank" Ramsey stopped by the News 3 this Morning show to promote an upcoming performance.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The forecast is beginning to sound like a broken record this week as Tuesday will be another hot, humid afternoon with hit and miss thunderstorms.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The forecast is beginning to sound like a broken record this week as Tuesday will be another hot, humid afternoon with hit and miss thunderstorms.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- A father of a 3-month-old in Harrisburg is in the Saline County Jail, accused of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, against the child.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- A father of a 3-month-old in Harrisburg is in the Saline County Jail, accused of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, against the child.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Captain D's Seafood Kitchen has opened in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Captain D's Seafood Kitchen has opened in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost Monday announced a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) grant of $3.5 million was awarded to Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost Monday announced a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) grant of $3.5 million was awarded to Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A long-standing business on the Carbondale strip is up for sale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A long-standing business on the Carbondale strip is up for sale.