Lane reduction planned on Interstate 64

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers about upcoming lane closures on Interstate 64.

Beginning Monday, July 8, weather permitting, westbound I-64 will be reduced to one lane approximately two miles west of Exit 69 at Woodlawn. IDOT says crews will be doing bridge repair work.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution when traveling through the area. To avoid delays, drivers should seek an alternate route.