Crainville water service disrupted Wednesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crainville water service disrupted Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- Crainville water service will be shut off around 9 a.m.Wednesday, July 3.

The water department says service will be disrupted for two to four hours to install a water main under Grand Avenue.

Once water service is restored, Crainville water customers will be under a boil order until further notice. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lane reduction planned on Interstate 64

    Lane reduction planned on Interstate 64

    Tuesday, July 2 2019 1:38 PM EDT2019-07-02 17:38:35 GMT

    JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Beginning Monday, July 8, weather permitting, westbound I-64 will be reduced to one lane approximately two miles west of Exit 69 at Woodlawn.

    JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Beginning Monday, July 8, weather permitting, westbound I-64 will be reduced to one lane approximately two miles west of Exit 69 at Woodlawn.

  • Crainville water service disrupted Wednesday

    Crainville water service disrupted Wednesday

    Tuesday, July 2 2019 1:33 PM EDT2019-07-02 17:33:16 GMT

    CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- Crainville water service will be shut off temporarily Wednesday morning. 

    CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- Crainville water service will be shut off temporarily Wednesday morning. 

  • Gov. Pritzker visits southern Illinois

    Gov. Pritzker visits southern Illinois

    Tuesday, July 2 2019 11:14 AM EDT2019-07-02 15:14:53 GMT

    WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The governor is making stops at Walker's Bluff and at Laborers Local 773 in Marion to tout the recently passed Rebuild Illinois package.

    WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The governor is making stops at Walker's Bluff and at Laborers Local 773 in Marion to tout the recently passed Rebuild Illinois package.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.