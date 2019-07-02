License hearing for Missouri's only abortion clinic delayed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

License hearing for Missouri's only abortion clinic delayed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A hearing on whether Missouri's only abortion clinic should have its license renewed has been pushed back.

Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi on Tuesday tentatively rescheduled the hearing for the last week of October. It had been set for Aug. 1.

The state health department has refused to renew the St. Louis Planned Parenthood affiliate's license, citing concerns including three "failed abortions" that required additional surgeries.

Planned Parenthood sued the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services over the licensing dispute.

Dandamudi last week granted a stay that will allow the clinic to continue abortions as the licensing fight plays out before the Administrative Hearing Commission.

Attorneys for the clinic and the state of Missouri asked for a week to lay out their arguments.

