Bevin, Democratic lawmaker exchange barbs over pension plan

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - When Kentucky's Republican governor reached out to lawmakers to outline changes to his pension-relief proposal, a Democratic representative read the electronic version but decided to make a point with the paper copy.

Rep. Jeff Donohue sent the paper copy back unopened, the envelope marked "Return to Sender." The Louisville lawmaker says he wanted to start a conversation.

Bevin took to social media on Monday to make a point of his own. In his response to Donohue, Bevin said: "Shame on you."

Democrats snapped back, saying Bevin has become so defensive about his struggles on the pension issue that he's lashing out over an envelope.

The exchange comes as Bevin has worked to generate enough support from the GOP-led legislature to pass his pension measure in a special session he wants to convene.

