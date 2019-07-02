Buttigieg says black voters 'need to see me in action'

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Democrat Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) says he needs to meet more voters in the black community and they "need to see me in action for a longer period of time."

Buttigieg is looking to build support with black voters for his presidential bid. He spoke Tuesday at a convention for Rainbow PUSH, the Rev. Jesse Jackson's civil rights organization.

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is among the top tier of 2020 candidates. But he's received marginal support from black voters, who are critical to winning as a Democrat. He's also facing fallout from the fatal shooting of a black man by a white South Bend officer.

Buttigieg says when you're "new on the scene" it takes longer to earn voters' trust.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.