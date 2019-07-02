Chicago police delay new rule on officers and guns - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago police delay new rule on officers and guns

CHICAGO (AP) - Implementation of a new rule requiring Chicago police officers to report every time they point a gun at a person is being delayed.

The rule that is included in a consent decree in which the city agreed to implement dozens of reforms to the beleaguered police department was to have gone into effect on Monday but a spokesman says a new implementation date will be announced "in the near future."

Spokesman Luis Agostini said in an email that more time is needed to review feedback from the consent decree Independent Monitoring Team and the Illinois Attorney General's office about the new policy.

Under the policy, officers must notify the city's Office of Emergency Management whenever they point a gun at someone.

