Second man charged in deadly St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A second man has been charged in a deadly St. Louis shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Michael Mayhorn is jailed without bail after being charged Sunday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Jazs Johnson. The 35-year-old was found shot to death around 1:30 a.m. on June 4.

Another man, 37-year-old Donnell Landers, was charged last month with the same counts. Court documents say several witnesses told police they were present when Mayhorn and Landers fatally shot Johnson.

No attorney is listed for Mayhorn in online court record.

