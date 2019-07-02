40-foot tree limb strikes, kills Peoria man during storm - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

40-foot tree limb strikes, kills Peoria man during storm

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a Peoria man died after a 40-foot tree limb fell and struck him during a storm.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 39-year-old Nathaniel D. Peck was pronounced dead Sunday at a Peoria hospital. The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that rescue crew were called to Peck's home after a neighbor found him unresponsive on the ground with the tree limb nearby.

The coroner says Peck died from severe blunt-force head trauma. No autopsy is planned.

Separately, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that a building partially collapsed in Murphysboro when a strong thunderstorm moved through the city Monday.

Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens says there were no injuries. He says he believes the former Gillenberg Furniture building is the oldest building in Murphysboro and dates to the late 1800s.

