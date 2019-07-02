Total solar eclipse to occur Tuesday in South America

LA SERENA, Chile (AP) - Tens of thousands of tourists flocked to cities and towns across northern Chile to stake out spots in one of the world's best locations to witness Tuesday's total solar eclipse.



Millions are expected to gaze at the cosmic spectacle that will begin in the South Pacific and sweep along a path 6,800 miles (11,000 kilometers) across open waters to Chile and Argentina. Those are the only places the total eclipse will be seen aside from an uninhabited island.



The eclipse is expected to make its first landfall in Chile at La Serena, a city of some 200,000 people where the arrival of more than 300,000 visitors forced the local water company to increase output and service gas stations to store extra fuel. Police and health services were also reinforced.

Parts of Chile and Argentina will also get a chance to see another solar eclipse in 2020.

The next one visible in the United States will come on April 8, 2024 and the path of totality will go right over much of our region. In southern Illinois, totality beginning in that location at about 1:58pm CDT.

Of course, our region was a hotspot for the 2017 eclipse because it was the site of the "point of greatest duration." In 2024, the point of greatest duration is in Mexico, but southern Illinois still holds an interesting distinction in 2024. Touted as the “Eclipse Crossroads of America", it also happens to be the place where the center line of the 2017 eclipse crosses the future center line of the 2024 eclipse.

While the exact spot where the two center lines meet is located near Makanda, the full widths of the two paths create a zone of overlapping totality of almost 9,000 square miles spanning parts of Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky. Conceivably, someone who saw totality here in 2017 could see two total solar eclipses from the exact same spot in the span of only seven years.

