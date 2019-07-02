2 killed, 4 injured in accident in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 killed, 4 injured in accident in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say two people have died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle accident.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says in a news release the accident occurred Monday night about three miles east of London.

Details of the accident weren't immediately released. The cause remains under investigation.

News outlets report Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling says both drivers were killed. He identified them as 38-year-old Jamie Gilliam and 21-year-old James Dylan Johnson of London. Bowling says Gilliam's husband and three children were injured in the crash. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.