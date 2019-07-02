2 killed, 4 injured in accident in Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say two people have died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle accident.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says in a news release the accident occurred Monday night about three miles east of London.

Details of the accident weren't immediately released. The cause remains under investigation.

News outlets report Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling says both drivers were killed. He identified them as 38-year-old Jamie Gilliam and 21-year-old James Dylan Johnson of London. Bowling says Gilliam's husband and three children were injured in the crash. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.