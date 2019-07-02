7 arrested in vandalism of popular Chicago 'Bean' sculpture - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

7 arrested in vandalism of popular Chicago 'Bean' sculpture

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Police in Chicago have arrested seven people suspected of spray-painting graffiti on two downtown landmarks, including the popular giant metallic sculpture known as "The Bean."

Authorities say the Millennium Park sculpture was vandalized late Monday and that the suspects were detained a short time later. Charges were pending Tuesday morning.

The sculpture's stainless-steel reflective surface was marked with "35th Crew" in silver lettering near the bottom. The Cancer Survivor Wall in nearby Maggie Daley Park also was vandalized.

The sculpture by artist Anish Kapoor is formally known as "Cloud Gate" and weighs 110 tons (99.8 metric tons). It is 66-feet (20.1-meters) long and sits in a plaza just off of Michigan Avenue.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.