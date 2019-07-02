Mason "Lil Hank" Ramsey performs new song

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Everyone's favorite little yodeler Mason "Lil Hank" Ramsey stopped by the News 3 this Morning show to promote an upcoming performance.

Mason is currently signed with Atlantic Records and Big Loud.

While visiting the show, he sang his new single "Twang" live on air.

Mason "Lil Hank" Ramsey will be playing at the Golconda 4th of July Celebration on Friday, July 5 starting at 6:30 p.m.

More information can be found on Mason's website.