Mason "Lil Hank" Ramsey performs new song - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mason "Lil Hank" Ramsey performs new song

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Everyone's favorite little yodeler Mason "Lil Hank" Ramsey stopped by the News 3 this Morning show to promote an upcoming performance.

Mason is currently signed with Atlantic Records and Big Loud.

While visiting the show, he sang his new single "Twang" live on air. 

Mason "Lil Hank" Ramsey will be playing at the Golconda 4th of July Celebration on Friday, July 5 starting at 6:30 p.m.

More information can be found on Mason's website.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.