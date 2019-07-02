Brothers sentenced for killing man, dumping body in park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two Kansas City brothers have been sentenced for killing a man and then dumping his body near a park.

Twenty-eight-year-old Miguel Love was sentenced Monday to life in prison and 26-year-old Antonio Love to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Witnesses told police that the August 2017 killing of Michael Anthony High-Frump was retaliation for a $500 drug deal in which the younger brother was ripped off and beaten.

Prosecutors say the brothers loaded his body into a trunk and dumped it in a park after binding, beating and stabbing him in an Independence home. Blood was found in the home.

