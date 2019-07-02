Hot, humid, and more afternoon storms

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The forecast is beginning to sound like a broken record this week as Tuesday will be another hot, humid afternoon with hit and miss thunderstorms.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- A father of a 3-month-old in Harrisburg is in the Saline County Jail, accused of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, against the child.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Captain D's Seafood Kitchen has opened in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost Monday announced a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) grant of $3.5 million was awarded to Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A long-standing business on the Carbondale strip is up for sale.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nearly a year after skeletal remains were found near a coal mine property, the Franklin County Coroner has identified the remains as Charles E. Hall of Marion.
(WSIL) -- Drivers in Illinois and Kentucky were stuck in traffic for hours Sunday when an eight-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 24 and it took multiple agencies to help clear the scene.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Murphysboro firefighters are on the scene of a partial building collapse on Walnut at 9th Street.
(WSIL) -- Before you head to the pool, you'll want to know about something in the water that could make you sick.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Miners took time out of their day to give back to the community.
