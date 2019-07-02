Hot, humid, and more afternoon storms

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The forecast is beginning to sound like a broken record this week as Tuesday will be another hot, humid afternoon with hit and miss thunderstorms.

More clouds than sunshine through the morning, but by this afternoon, a few hit and miss storms will develop. Storms will mainly produce heavy rain and frequent lightning, although an isolated strong storm with small hail and gusty winds is possible.

Outside the raindrops, temperatures will be running around 90 with the heat index 95 to 100 degrees.

This pattern is persistent and stubborn, so not much will change in the weather through the remainder of the week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on News 3 This Morning.