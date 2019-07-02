Illinois offers heat safety tips as temperatures rise - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois offers heat safety tips as temperatures rise

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois officials say heat kills more people each year than other weather-related hazards and are offering the public safety tips.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency recommends staying hydrated by drinking up to two quarts of fluids a day and taking advantage of cooling centers, public pools and air-conditioned spaces.

IEMA Acting Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau says one of the most important safety tips is to never leave children, the elderly, disabled individuals or pets in parked cars as temperatures in vehicles rise faster than people realize.

The National Weather Service says that heat led to an average of 101 deaths each year from 2009 to 2019. In the same time period, floods led to an average of 95 deaths while tornadoes caused an average of 89 deaths.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.