Carbondale bar for sale for first time in 65 years

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A long-standing business on the Carbondale strip is up for sale.

PK's is looking for a new owner for the first time in its 65-year history.

Owner Gwen Hunt died last summer, and her daughters are ready for retirement.

On its Facebook page, PK's assures fans, "WE WON'T CLOSE REGARDLESS OF WHETHER OR NOT WE FIND A BUYER" and "WE WON'T BECOME A PARKING LOT"

PK's announced the search for a new owner on its Facebook page this morning.

