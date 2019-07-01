Captain D's open for business - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Captain D's open for business

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Captain D's Seafood Kitchen has opened in Carbondale.

July 1 was the first day of operation for the new fast casual seafood restaurant. 

The restaurant is located at 1040 East Walnut Street just behind Panda Garden.

The City of Carbondale announced the new restaurant in March of this year.

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
