Partial building collapse in Murphysboro - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Partial building collapse in Murphysboro

Courtesy: Franklin County EMA Courtesy: Franklin County EMA

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Murphysboro firefighters are on the scene of a partial building collapse on Walnut at 9th Street.

Officials tell News 3 nobody was inside the building at the time, and they do not know how it collapsed.

The building used to house Gillenberg Furniture & Appliances, located at 901 Walnut Street. It is directly across the street from the Bank of Carbondale.

Murphysboro Fire, Murphysboro Police, and Franklin County Emergency Management Agency responded.

Crews are still on the scene investigating.

