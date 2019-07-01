CDC issues warning on fecal parasite in swimming pools - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CDC issues warning on fecal parasite in swimming pools

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Before you head to the pool, you'll want to know about something in the water that could make you sick.

It's a parasite called cryptosporidium or "crypto" for short.

It's spread by feces and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says they're seeing more and more people come down with it.

In fact, a CDC report shows a nearly 13 percent increase every year between 2009 and 2017.

The CDC says it can cause "profuse, watery diarrhea" for as long as three weeks. It can be worse for kids, pregnant women and anyone who has a compromised immune system.

Chlorine and filters aren't enough to keep "crypto" away, so if you go to the pool, shower after. And if you know anyone who's had diarrhea recently, don't let them in the pool.

Most people who get "crypto" get it from the pool but you can also get it from lakes and cattle.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.