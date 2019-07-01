CDC issues warning on fecal parasite in swimming pools

(WSIL) -- Before you head to the pool, you'll want to know about something in the water that could make you sick.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Miners took time out of their day to give back to the community.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Honor Flight of Southern Illinois received a large donation towards their next flight Monday.
MCCLURE (WSIL) — The curfew starts at 10 p.m. and runs until 5 a.m. and will continue nightly until flood waters drop.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Contract talks between a Carbondale school board and the teacher’s union have stalled and now a federal mediator will be brought in to help resolve the problem.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Knights of Columbus needs help financing the cost of this year's fireworks display.
(WSIL) -- Gillette is recalling "Venus Simply3" disposable razors because a problem during manufacturing caused the blades in the razors to be misaligned. This poses a higher risk of cuts during normal use.
WSIL -- Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact the viewing area through the evening hours.
(CNN NEWSOURCE) -- A Wisconsin man just celebrated his 100th birthday with a big honor.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost Monday announced a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) grant of $3.5 million was awarded to Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
