Freeport turns to outsider to investigate arrest of man

FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) - A northern Illinois city manager investigating the arrest of a man last month attached to an IV outside a local hospital has asked a police chief from another community to determine if the officers acted properly.

The (Rockford) Register Star reports that Freeport City Manager Lowell Crow says he turned to Mitch Davis, police chief in the Chicago-area suburb of Hazel Crest, after reviewing police body camera footage and interviewing the man who was arrested.

The investigation stems from a call from a Freeport Health Network security guard to police on June 9 to report that 24-year-old Shaquille Dukes was trying to steal the IV stand to which he was attached. Freeport police arrested Dukes on a disorderly conduct charge and the videos of the incident were subsequently made public.

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

