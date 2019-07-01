Franklin County coroner identifies remains after nearly a year

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nearly a year after skeletal remains were found near a coal mine property, the Franklin County Coroner has identified the remains as Charles E. Hall of Marion.

Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler says the process took some time because the county isn't fully equipped to identify cases like this, "People have to realize that this is Small Town, USA. We don't have those assists like on television where cases gets solved in two commercial breaks."

Leffler says it's the first time in his career he's ever worked on skeletal remains. He says the body was badly decomposed when it was found in August of 2018.

Leffler credits a Kroger discount card to providing some leads to identifying the victim, "From that point, we were able to trace by a lead who this possibly was, and found out that the person sought medical treatment at the local VA."

Leffler says the investigation is still ongoing. They're still trying to learn how 47-year-old Charles E. Hall got to the location where his body was discovered as well as how he died.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Franklin County Sheriff's office at (618) 438-8211.