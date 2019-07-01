Gillette recalls Venus razors due to laceration risk

(WSIL) -- Gillette is recalling "Venus Simply3" disposable razors because a problem during manufacturing caused the blades in the razors to be misaligned. This poses a higher risk of cuts during normal use.

The company is recalling nearly 90,000 units of the 4-count pack of Venus Simply3 Disposable razors as well as the Daisy 12 pack + 1 Venus Simply3 razor.

You can click here to see more specifics about the recall including UPC numbers.

If you have these razors, contact Gillette at 800-362-1258 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for replacement.