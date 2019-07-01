Southern Illinois Miners visit veterans

MARION (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Miners took time out of their day to give back to the community. The Miners visited with veterans at the Marion VA Monday.

The veterans told stories of their favorite baseball teams and the positions some of them used to play. The Miners also gave out free tickets for Saturday's game, which is Military Appreciation night.

Players say they look forward to giving back when they can.

"Whenever we can take time out of our days to give back to people, who have sacrificed for us, it's great. It's great to see a smile on the face of some of the people. Really means a lot," said Miners catcher, Andy Cosgrove.

Nurse Teri Dudley says the veterans appreciate the players' visit, "They really enjoy it. They look forward to it. It's really a morale booster for our residents. We follow along with the season and the updates on how the team's doing and they enjoy visiting and reliving some memories."

Saturday's game at Rent One park starts at 6:05 p.m. and veterans will be honored on the field before the game.