Golf scramble raises thousands for Honor Flight

MARION (WSIL) -- The Honor Flight of Southern Illinois received a large donation Monday.

The second Honor Flight Golf Scramble raised $26,000. 75 players participated in the scramble at Hickory Ridge Golf Course last month.

Last year's scramble raised $35,000 for the Honor Flight. Organizers say Honor Flight is a first class organization and deserves the donation.

"A lot of us are affected by our parents or dads have gone on the honor flight. We think it's a great thing to let the vets go to Washington for the day and see some things they may never get to see," said Kevin Klaine.

The Honor Flight says this donation, in addition to previous donations, should now cover the cost of their October flight.