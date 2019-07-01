Isolated showers and storms stick with us through the week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Isolated showers and storms stick with us through the week

WSIL -- Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact the viewing area through the evening hours.

Heavy rain, lightning, hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.  The storm activity will slowly diminish after sunset leaving us with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.  Tomorrow will be very similar to today.  We will see another mixed bag of peeks of sunshine and isolated storms with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Scattered storms chances stick with us through the remainder of the week.  

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.  

