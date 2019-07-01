Knights of Columbus seeking donations to pay for fireworks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Knights of Columbus seeking donations to pay for fireworks

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Knights of Columbus needs help financing the cost of this year's fireworks display. 

The group has been providing the light show for 30 years.

This year, the Knights are asking the community for donations to help offset the costs of providing this year's show.

All funds raised will go directly to the Marion Knights of Columbus Fireworks Fund.

The 4th of July celebration begins at the Knights of Columbus hall at 5 p.m. The event will include food and live music from Murphy 500. Fireworks begin at dusk.

