Illinois, Kentucky officials worked together on I-24 crash aftermath

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Captain D's Seafood Kitchen has opened in Carbondale.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nearly a year after skeletal remains were found near a coal mine property, the Franklin County Coroner has identified the remains as Charles E. Hall of Marion.
(WSIL) -- Drivers in Illinois and Kentucky were stuck in traffic for hours Sunday when an eight-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 24 and it took multiple agencies to help clear the scene.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Murphysboro firefighters are on the scene of a partial building collapse on Walnut at 9th Street.
(WSIL) -- Before you head to the pool, you'll want to know about something in the water that could make you sick.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Miners took time out of their day to give back to the community.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Honor Flight of Southern Illinois received a large donation towards their next flight Monday.
MCCLURE (WSIL) — The curfew starts at 10 p.m. and runs until 5 a.m. and will continue nightly until flood waters drop.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Contract talks between a Carbondale school board and the teacher’s union have stalled and now a federal mediator will be brought in to help resolve the problem.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Knights of Columbus needs help financing the cost of this year's fireworks display.
