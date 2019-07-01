Illinois, Kentucky officials worked together on I-24 crash aftermath

(WSIL) -- Drivers in Illinois and Kentucky were stuck in traffic for hours Sunday when an eight-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 24.

It took multiple agencies to help clear the scene-- one of those is the McCracken County Emergency Management Agency in western Kentucky.

Jerome Mansfield, the agency's director, says access to Interstate 24 West from Exit 3 was blocked off on the Kentucky side around 1 p.m.

The department sent units to help Paducah Police re-direct traffic to Route 60.

"People in passenger cars, trucks have to travel to Cairo, Illinois to the Wicklifee Kentucky bridge to go points west," Mansfield says.

One issue with diverting traffic is that the Brookport Bridge is currently closed for repairs.

"Being closed certainly complicates incidents involving closure of I-24 because then there's no alternate route in the immediate area," he explains. "We notified Ballard county authorities to expect heavy traffic on U.S. 60 going toward Cairo."

On the Illinois side, Keith Miley with the Illinois Department of Transportation, says westbound traffic was able to take exit 37 to Route 45. Those vehicles were then able to get back onto Interstate 24.

"It was a very tragic situation and we just did our best to keep traffic moving as soon and as quickly as possible," Miley says.

However, traffic was also backed up on the eastbound side of the interstate due to the crash.

"The eastbound passing lane was closed initially because part of the wreckage was impacting that lane," he explains. "We had to have access to that, and I'm sure traffic was slow in the driving lane."

IDOT was on scene helping Illinois State Police until 11 p.m. Although ISP is still investigating the accident, Mansfield and Miley say drivers need to avoid distractions.

"Be aware of your surroundings, and attentiveness in driving is a factor in a lot of crashes," Mansfield adds. "Not only electronic devices, but eating or drinking something, or turning around to talk to someone."

News 3 is still working to learn the identities of the three people killed in a pile-up, but two of the vehicles were from Illinois.

Meanwhile, Metropolis Directory of Safety, Harry Masse, says he believes the six injured victims were treated and released from the hospital.