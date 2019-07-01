SIU Head Start gets $3.5 million grant

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost Monday announced a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) grant of $3.5 million was awarded to Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
MARION (WSIL) -- Mary Clay, 47, of Hurst, was indicted Monday for involuntary manslaughter, a class 2 felony.
(CNN) -- The Sony Walkman hit the market on July 1, 1979 and cost $150.
OPAL, Va. (AP) - The Transportation Department is poised to relax the federal rules that govern how many hours a day truck drivers can be behind the wheel.
(CNN) -- The Mexican city of Guadalajara woke up Sunday morning to more than 3 feet of hail covering streets, alleys, and roofs.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- All-American Rejects will play the DuQuoin State Fair on Saturday, August 24.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Beginning July 1, drivers will be able to park in downtown Carbondale for free.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After a needed break from the storms for much of the weekend, the active pattern now returns for the work week with daily chances for storms.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Around 25 people did their part Sunday morning to save homes and businesses in McClure.
ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- More than two dozen people sipped wine, in an effort to help animals in our region.
