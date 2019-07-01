SIU Head Start gets $3.5 million grant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU Head Start gets $3.5 million grant

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost Monday announced a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) grant of $3.5 million was awarded to Southern Illinois University Carbondale. The HHS grant will support SIU's Head Start program, which promotes early learning for income eligible families with preschool age children in Jackson and Williamson counties.

As a father and a grandfather, I know how critical the early years of our children's lives are to their education. This grant will help SIU Carbondale provide economically challenged families in Jackson and Williamson counties with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.

HHS's Office of Head Start (OHS) provides oversight and administers grant funding to 1,600 public and private nonprofit and for-profit organizations across the United States. Click here for more information about SIU Carbondale's Head Start program.

