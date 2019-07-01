Carbondale Elementary School teachers' contracts expire August 1 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale Elementary School teachers' contracts expire August 12

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Contract talks between a Carbondale school board and the teacher’s union have stalled and now a federal mediator will be brought in to help resolve the problem.

Carbondale Education Association President Melissa Norman said the union has had three bargaining sessions with leaders of Carbondale Elementary School District #95 and no progress has been made.

She said she’s hopeful to meet with a mediator by the end of July.

The union’s contract ends August 12.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.