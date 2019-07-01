Carbondale Elementary School teachers' contracts expire August 12

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Contract talks between a Carbondale school board and the teacher’s union have stalled and now a federal mediator will be brought in to help resolve the problem.

Carbondale Education Association President Melissa Norman said the union has had three bargaining sessions with leaders of Carbondale Elementary School District #95 and no progress has been made.

She said she’s hopeful to meet with a mediator by the end of July.

The union’s contract ends August 12.