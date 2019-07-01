Utility: Power back to 139,000 customers after severe storm - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Power has been restored to more than 139,000 utility customers following a severe thunderstorm that moved across northeastern Illinois.

ComEd says about 9,800 of its customers remained without service Monday afternoon. The utility says the Sunday storm included wind gusts up to 74 mph, lightning and heavy rain.

Communities impacted by the storm included Rockford and Momence.

The (Rockford) Register Star reports that 30,000 utility customers in Winnebago, DeKalb and McHenry counties lost power.

ComEd says it expects to have power restored to the vast majority of its customers by late Monday night. Restorations in the hardest hit areas are expected Tuesday afternoon.

