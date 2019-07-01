State park death: Delays, confusion meant no warning system - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State park death: Delays, confusion meant no warning system

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two years of delays and confusion stymied plans at Cummins Falls State Park for a flood warning system, a safeguard never installed before rushing water killed a 2-year-old Kentucky boy last month.

WPLN-FM's review of Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Tech University emails shows enthusiasm for the system just after a fatal 2017 flood.

In September 2017, the park manager sent a $37,000 proposal to state environmental higher-ups. Months later, he received university funding confirmation.

In May 2018, department procurement contacted Tech professors about the vendor. The park manager told the professors that the parties were crafting a legal document.

In subsequent months, both expressed frustration.

Environmental commissioner David Salyers asked about the system this year. May and June emails show people trying to assess where things halted.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.