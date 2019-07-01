Curfew ordered due to flooding in McClure

MCCLURE (WSIL) -- A curfew has been ordered due to flooding in McClure. The curfew starts at 10 p.m. and runs until 5 a.m. and will continue nightly until flood waters drop.

It comes after a voluntary evacuation order last week.

Officials are worried about seep water from the Mississippi River coming up over Highway 3 just north of town, the only major highway in and out of McClure.

Several other smaller roads in the town are impassable because of water as well.

McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillon said some people have left, but many others haven’t.

Dillon says many are worried about their property getting stolen, “It’s mainly senior citizens who live here in town, and they’re uncomfortable with it. I mean, they might not have a whole lot, but everything we have, each person worked for, and they don’t want someone to come in and steal it and it happens in every town when people are evacuated, whether it happens here or in a big city, it happens.”

Volunteers have been helping sandbag some of the homes so water doesn’t get inside, but several homes have already sustained damage from the flooding.

Dillon said the curfew will remain in effect until water on Highway 3 recedes, but she’s not sure when that will happen. The road is closed to all traffic except for locals and volunteers.