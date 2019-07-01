Hurst woman indicted in mother's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hurst woman indicted in mother's death

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
MARION (WSIL) -- A Williamson County woman has been charged in connection with the death of her mother. 

Mary Clay, 47, of Hurst, was indicted Monday for involuntary manslaughter, a class 2 felony.

Prosecutors say Clay was the caretaker for her mother Dorothy Mize, but failed to properly care for Mize who died as a result of the neglect. Investigators say medical evidence shows contributing factors to Mize’s death included sepsis due to a leg that had to be amputated because of necrosis, ulcers, and malnutrition.

“This is the worst case of elder abuse we have ever seen. It is my position that a woman is now dead due to the abuse and neglect of her caretaker. I believe the evidence will show levels of terrible and horrendous abuse. Elder abuse is something we take very seriously in law enforcement, and when a death occurs as a result, we cannot stress enough how much we will use the powers of the law to reach justice," said Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti. 

Clay was taken into custody Monday on $250,000 bond.  
 

