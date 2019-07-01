Police: 3 dead, 6 hurt in southern Illinois interstate crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 3 dead, 6 hurt in southern Illinois interstate crash

METROPOLIS, Ill. (AP) - State police say three people are dead and six were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in southern Illinois.

The Belleville News Democrat reports Illinois State Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon near Metropolis. Police say a tractor-trailer truck struck a line of vehicles stopped in construction traffic. Officials say six vehicles, two semis and 13 people were involved in the crash. Traffic was stopped southbound on the interstate for nearly seven hours.

Metropolis is about 150 miles southeast of St. Louis.

