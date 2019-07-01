Some state offices impacted by Springfield power outage - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Some state offices impacted by Springfield power outage

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (AP) - Some state governmental offices have lost electricity due to a power outage in downtown Springfield.

The state says the Ridgely Building which houses the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity closed Monday. No decision has been made on the Myers Building which houses the state Treasurer's unclaimed property operations.

Springfield City Water, Light and Power crews were responding to Monday's outage.

Power also was lost at the Department of Children and Family Services. Officials were looking Monday for alternative service sites.

Normal operations are continuing at the Illinois Commerce Commission after power was restored to the Leland Building. Power also is back on at the Community College Board offices on Capitol Avenue and operations there are continuing.

