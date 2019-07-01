Kentucky students lose appeal in chickenpox vaccination case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky students lose appeal in chickenpox vaccination case

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - More than two dozen Catholic school students and their parents have lost an initial appeal in challenging a Kentucky health department's efforts to control a chickenpox outbreak.

The students claim the health agency's actions infringed on their religious beliefs.

But a three-judge panel of the Kentucky Court of Appeals sided with a trial court judge who ruled in April that the Northern Kentucky Health Department acted within its authority.

The health agency canceled extracurricular activities and later imposed a temporary ban on school attendance for unvaccinated students as the chickenpox outbreak spread.

Last week's ruling applied to the refusal to impose a temporary injunction on behalf of the Catholic school students and their parents.

Their attorney says they'll appeal to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

