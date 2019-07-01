Crews recover 4th body after boat crash in Chicago canal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crews recover 4th body after boat crash in Chicago canal

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say crews have recovered the body of a fourth person who was on a boat that crashed and overturned in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the fourth body was recovered Sunday morning, four days after the overturned vessel was found Wednesday.

Illinois conservation officers say four people were aboard the 26-foot recreational craft when it crashed. The badly damaged boat and the body of a 32-year-old East Chicago, Indiana man were discovered Wednesday. A Chicago police dive team recovered another man's body Friday. A third victim's body was recovered Saturday afternoon.

No details about the crash have been provided.

